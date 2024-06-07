American University of Sharjah (AUS) continues to rise in global ranking, featuring among the top 22% of institutions worldwide in the QS World Rankings 2025, and among the top three universities in the UAE.

This new position is particularly linked to the university’s significant gains in academic reputation, where AUS improved by 17 spots, and in citations per faculty, it surged by 48 spots.

The QS World Rankings 2025 evaluated 5,663 global institutions in 106 locations and ranked 1,503 institutions.

Within the UAE, AUS ranked among the top three universities, coming second in employer reputation and employment outcomes, and third in citations per faculty, international faculty and sustainability, according to the QS World Rankings 2025, which evaluated 12 institutions in the UAE.

“This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of our faculty, students and staff. Rising in the QS World Rankings is a reflection of our academic excellence, impactful research and innovative thinking that defines AUS.

It is an acknowledgment of our commitment to fostering a vibrant academic environment that nurtures intellectual growth and global citizenship. Our continued rise in international rankings highlights our strategic focus on our long-term success and global influence.

The new global ranking motivates us to strive even harder to provide a world-class education and contribute significantly to the global academic community,” said Dr Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS.

AUS has witnessed a significant rise in its international standing this year. Most recently, AUS was ranked among the top 150 universities in Asia, according to Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings (2024), and among the top 125 universities in the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2024.

It has also been ranked among the top 10 Arab universities every year for the past nine consecutive years, according to QS Arab Region University Rankings (2024). –

