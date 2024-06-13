DUBAI: H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), today announced an initiative to impart training in the use of AI and its applications for teachers in Dubai. The initiative seeks to equip teachers with the knowledge and vision to nurture a new class of learners who can make the most of technological advancements including AI.

The initiative, overseen by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), aligns with the goals of the recently launched Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence (DUB.AI).

The top ten teachers who succeed in showcasing the most innovative approaches in adapting AI technologies to enhance educational outcomes will be recognised with awards totalling AED1 million during the next edition of the AI Retreat on 29th April 2025.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said, “The aim of this initiative is to empower our teachers with AI skills to enhance their professional capabilities and enrich the educational experience of our students. This initiative embodies our commitment to anticipating the future, and to innovation and excellence in education, and preparing our upcoming generations for the future.”

He added, “We will continue to work in line with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision for Dubai's future, his belief in always remaining prepared for what the future holds, and his commitment to ensuring the best future for our nation.”

Sheikh Hamdan said, “We aspire to make Dubai’s schools the best educational institutions in the world at leveraging AI solutions. Teachers are the backbone of our nation’s progress and development and are key enablers in realising Dubai’s vision for the future.”

He noted that education worldwide will witness radical changes with the introduction of new tools and unique learning environments based on augmented and virtual reality, as well as refreshed curricula supported by AI technologies in the coming years.

Practical and online training

Teachers in Dubai will receive best-in-class training on using advanced applications and integrating AI tools to automate tasks and personalise learning experiences. The comprehensive programme will combine practical and online training and include regular assessments to ensure the best outcomes and to achieve the desired long-term goals.

Sheikh Hamdan yesterday attended the AI Retreat 2024 at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071, Emirates Towers. The event drew the participation of over 2,500 decision-makers, experts, and AI industry leaders, as well as around 50 CEOs of major technology companies such as Microsoft, IBM, Google, Amazon, Oracle, SAP, NVIDIA, and Samsung, among many others. The event featured an array of panel discussions and roundtables that discussed the most critical topics related to the AI landscape of the future, including efforts to boost the talent ecosystem through the acceleration of AI adoption in education.



