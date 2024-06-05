ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has advanced 79 places in the 2025 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, ranking 501 globally. This places the university among the top 33 percent of universities worldwide, achieving the highest ranking since 2014.

ADU has maintained its place among the top five universities in the world in the International Faculty category, reflecting the diversity and inclusion of its faculty members.

Additionally, the university achieved a significant improvement, rising by 100 places in Employer Reputation, ranking 390 globally, and improving 45 places in Academic Reputation, reaching 556 globally.

The institution's continued commitment to impactful research was also recognised with a global ranking of 610 in Citations per Faculty, rising 79 places from last year. On a national level, ADU went up two places in Employer Reputation, ranking fourth, and secured fifth place in Citations per Faculty ranking among UAE universities.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, expressed pride in the university's recognition in the QS World University Rankings for 2025. He attributed the rise in ranking to ADU's commitment to academic excellence and its efforts to enhance educational offerings.

He thanked faculty, researchers, staff, and students for their contributions, highlighting ADU's mission to provide world-class education and support the UAE's global economic ambitions.

ADU was also recognised by the 2024 QS World University Rankings by Subject. The university went up 100 places in Business and Management Studies, ranking first in the UAE and 151-200 globally. In addition, ADU ascended 163 places in Social Sciences and Management, ranking first in the UAE and 288 globally.

On its debut, the Accounting and Finance subject ranked second in the UAE and 251-300 worldwide. Furthermore, the Engineering: Mechanical, Aeronautical, and Manufacturing subjects went up 50 places, ranking 401-450 globally.