DUBAI: Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA) has signed an agreement with Prime Healthcare Group on day two of Arab Health 2022, for the landmark launch of Prime Heart and Lung Hospital in Dubai Healthcare City Phase 2.

Prime Heart and Lung Hospital will be an important addition to DHCC healthcare enabling ecosystem and aligns with the mission of DHCA, the governing authority of the Dubai Healthcare City freezone, to contribute to Dubai’s vision to become a global health and wellbeing destination.

Jamal Abdulsalam, CEO, Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said, "DHCC provides an enabling and supportive environment for successful investments in Dubai by leveraging the emirate’s strategic location at the crossroads of the world, making our free zone the perfect destination for healthcare providers and patients looking for healthcare healthcare excellence.

"Our agreement with Prime Healthcare Group is yet another milestone, building on the advanced infrastructure we provide to our business partners. The opening of Prime Heart and Lung Hospital undoubtedly represents a significant addition to Dubai's renowned healthcare sector, with yet more advanced and specialised services." Dr. Jamil Ahmed , Founder and Managing Director of PRIME Health Care Group, said, "It is a proud moment for the PRIME Healthcare Group to collaborate with Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) in announcing the launch of the PRIME Heart and Lung Hospital in Healthcare City Phase 2. This milestone tertiary care facility with three centres of excellence in Heart, Lung and Oncology will further enhance Dubai’s reputation as a destination for medical excellence, expand the boundaries of next-generation healthcare and bring a world-class medical facility to the UAE and the region.

"It is PRIME’s mission and vision to chart new paths in transformative healthcare and technology in medicine to enable happier tomorrows for humanity. The PRIME Heart and Lung Hospital is one more iteration of our commitment to this goal." Prime Heart and Lung Hospital will comprise three centres of excellence dedicated to heart, lung, and oncology. The Heart Care Center of Excellence will offer a wide range of non-invasive and invasive diagnostic procedures, as well as interventional procedures for coronary disease, valve disorders, structural heart disorders, and arrhythmias. The hospital will also offer cardiac rehabilitation services in addition to Electrophysiology, Cardiac Physiology and complex cardiac interventions.

Additionally, the Lung Care Centre of Excellence will specialise in the diagnosis and treatment of complex lung infections, and will have an Adult Cystic Fibrosis Centre, the Lung Defense Clinic and the Respiratory Immunology Clinic. The Interstitial Lung Diseases (ILD) unit at the hospital will provide services to diagnose and manage patients with conditions such as Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), Sarcoidosis, Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis, Connective Tissue Diseases (e.g. Rheumatoid or SLE), NSIP and cystic lung diseases. Advanced diagnostic and therapeutic techniques will be available within the unit including Endobronchial ultrasound, Bronchoscopy with high volume lavage, Transbronchial lung biopsy and Whole lung lavage.

The Oncology Center of Excellence, named after the famous scientist Marie Curie, will offer a full range of oncology services and will treat various types of cancers including but not limited to breast, colon, stomach, Brain, and other tumors. The Hospital will also have Cyberknife, a robotic radiosurgery unit is being planned at the facility. It will include several radiation therapy systems including LINACs & Brachytherapy systems.

Upon its completion, the hospital will have 100 beds across the purpose-built eight-story building. In addition to the three excellence centers, the Prime Heart and Lung Hospital will cover a wide range of clinical disciplines including urology, nephrology, gynecology, gastroenterology, neurosurgery, spinal surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, among others. Moreover, the hospital will utilise cutting edge AI technologies in surgical & therapeutic services such as Specialised Robotic Surgery, Hybrid Operating Rooms and Hybrid Catheterization labs.

