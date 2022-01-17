Diriyah Development Company (DevCo), a development subsidiary of Saudi-based Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), has awarded its largest contract to date worth SR3.99 billion ($1.06 billion) to Salini Saudi Arabia for the construction of its ‘super basement’ car park.

The state-of-the-art three-level underground car park supports the commercial heart of the culture and heritage giga project’s exciting Diriyah Square.

The mixed-use district will offer a combination of leisure and entertainment, ultra-luxurious hotels, retail, grade A offices, the King Salman Grand Mosque and residential units designed in the traditional Najdi architectural style, set for completion in 2024.

Approaching 1 million sq m in floor area, the car park hosts an intricate network of underground roads and tunnels situated below Diriyah Square with multiple access points, with the capacity to accommodate 10,500 cars.

On the contract award, DGDA Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: "Diriyah Square’s forthcoming underground car park is an integral component of our development’s design, ensuring beautification and safety within our urban pedestrian spaces for visitors and the local community."

"An estimated 9,000 local jobs will result from this aspect of the project, further contributing to His Royal Highness The Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s Vision 2030," he added.

A key feature of the parking facility allows for a continuous flow of traffic and integration with the existing road network in Riyadh.

The clever road system will directly connect commuters with all of Diriyah’s destinations, including Wadi Hanifah, the Western Ring Road, and a National Motorway, and will be a key component of the City of Riyadh Arterial Road System.

The carpark structure is an intricate undertaking that will connect to the existing road and bus network and will include over two kilometres of four-lane tunnels.

Salini will be responsible for the detailed excavation and backfill for the three-level underground foundation construction inclusive of all mechanical, electrical and plumbing, fire, safety and fit out.

The structure will support 700,000 sq m of concrete, 90,000 tonnes of steel reinforcement and 1,600,000 sq m of formwork.-TradeArabia News Service

