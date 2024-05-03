The dollar fell on Friday after data showed that U.S. employers added fewer jobs than expected in April, while wage inflation was also slightly cooler than expected.

Employers added 175,000 jobs last month, below economists' expectations for an 243,000 increase. Wages increased 3.9% in the 12 months through April, below expectations for a 4.0% gain and after rising 4.1% in March.

The dollar index was last down 0.71% on the day at 104.55, the lowest since April 10, and the euro gained 0.76% to $1.0807.

The greenback weakened 1.09% to 151.95 Japanese yen , the weakest since April 10.

(Reporting By Karen Brettell)