Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), said the UAE plays a pioneering role in the climate change agenda of the aviation sector both regionally and globally, especially as a member of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

In his statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Suwaidi stated that the UAE is one of the first countries in the region to recognise the importance of addressing this vital issue, especially since the aviation sector plays a key role in facing the challenge of climate change and is a cornerstone of the Emirati economy, contributing more than 13 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), with an expected increase of 170 percent over the next twenty years, and also provides some 777,000 jobs in the country's markets.

Therefore, the sector's growth must be sustainable and low carbon to achieve the country's ambitious climate goals, he added.

The UAE's hosting of the Third Conference on Aviation Alternative Fuels (CAAF/3) is evidence of its leadership in this field, as the event is the largest international gathering of aviation sector leaders, manufacturers, investors, and experts in industries related to low-carbon aviation fuels and sustainable fuels, he further added.

He stated that the international aviation industry is responsible for around 2 percent of global carbon emissions, and this figure is expected to rise as air travel demand continues to grow. This is why the aviation fuel issue is a fundamental focus of international efforts to address climate change.

Finding effective strategies to mitigate the environmental impact of the aviation sector is more critical than ever. The decisions resulting from the conference will bring about a real change in the future of the civil aviation sector, said Al Suwaidi in conclusion.