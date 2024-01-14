Air passenger traffic via Tunisian airports rose by 21.9% in 2023, compared with 2022, reaching a record high since the creation of the Office of Civil Aviation and Airports (OACA).

The number of passenger movements reached 88,130,040, according to data published by the Office on Saturday.

This upward trend affected air traffic at most Tunisian airports, with an increase of 19.7% at Tunis Carthage International Airport (664,912 passenger movements), 28.4% at Djerba-Zarzis International Airport (1964,347 passenger movements) and 46.1% at Sfax-Thyna International Airport (173,984 movements).

The Tozeur-Nefta airport also saw an 8.4% increase in passenger numbers (18,454), while traffic was down 10.1% at Gabes-Matmata international airport and 16.1% at Tabarka-Ain Draham international airport.

In terms of "aircraft movements", the Tunisian airports operated by the OACA saw a rise in the total number of aircraft of 15.68% in 2023 compared with 2022, to a total of 75,372 flights.

Aircraft movements" traffic has risen by 17.4% for Tunis Carthage International Airport (5,561 movements), 15.5% for Djerba-Zarzis International Airport (14,939 movements) and 2% for Sfax-Thyna International Airport (3,810 movements).

On the other hand, aircraft movements were down by 4.5% at Tozeur Nefta airport, 20% at Gabes-Matmata international airport and 35.3% at Tabarka-Ain Draham international airport.

Overflight traffic (aircraft transiting Tunisian airspace) reached 53,718 movements in 2023, up 42.4% on 2022.

