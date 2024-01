The national carrier Tunisair is offering additional flights servicing Tunis and Montreal in the summer of 2024.

These flights will be operated from Tunis-Carthage airport to Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport, as from June 17, 2024, at a rate of four (4) weekly flights, announced the carrier Friday evening in a press release.

The flights will be operated by Airbus A330-200 with a capacity of 24 seats in Business Class and 242 in Economy Class.