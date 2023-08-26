UAE - Technology-driven initiatives are driving Dubai International Airport (DXB) traffic to a new high.

With DXB recording 41.6 million passengers in H1 2023, it is evident that prioritising smart airport innovations has improved tourist experience.

Integrated gates and advanced tech cut wait times, operational excellence in baggage system (delivery of 92% of baggage within 45 minutes) have enhanced the city’s travel and tourism experience significantly since the pandemic, ensuring seamless travel.

Paul Park, Regional Director of MENAT at Milestone Systems, said: “Data-driven video management solutions are poised as the key innovation for smart airports. These solutions help elevate smart airports by providing real-time insights into passenger flows, security, and operations.

“Leveraging AI and analytics enables efficient resource allocation, proactive security measures, and swift response to disruptions. This enhances passenger experience, safety, and operational efficiency, making smart airports more responsive, secure, and traveller-centric.

“With the UAE working towards becoming a global leader in AI and technology, it is exciting to anticipate future possibility,” he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).