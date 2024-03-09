Doha, Qatar: Barzan Holdings has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) at the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024), one of the region’s leading events in the maritime defence and security industry.

The MoU brings together both entities to work together in research and innovation projects, promote knowledge sharing, and engage in joint research projects on advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and sustainable defence solutions.

The MoU was signed by CEO of Barzan Holdings Abdullah Hassan Al Khater and HBKU President Dr. Ahmad M. Hasnah.

Under this agreement, Barzan Holdings and HBKU will explore the scope of collaborative programmes and internships for HBKU students to help them gain practical experience in the fields of security, defence, and technology.

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Al Khater said: “HBKU has been our longstanding partner in empowering our talented students with the knowledge and tools to effectively contribute to the strengthening of Qatar’s defence capabilities. I am hopeful that our partnership will make important contributions to Qatar’s security and growing RDI ecosystem.”

Commenting on the MoU, Dr. Ahmad M. Hasnah, said, “Hamad Bin Khalifa University and Barzan are committed through this partnership to solve critical challenges and shape novel solutions relevant to the country’s priorities. Both are home to research and innovation ecosystems that encourage collaboration and commercialisation of joint endeavours.

“There’s also a shared commitment to knowledge exchange and determination to nurture future generations of innovators and leaders. We look forward to working with Barzan Holdings to ensure that the outcomes are mutually beneficial and deliver on our intended impact.” As part of the MoU, both entities will seek to create collaborative platforms for HBKU researchers and industry practitioners to enable innovative research, and push efforts to realize the outcomes of these projects as developed commercial solutions and intellectual property. The eighth edition of DIMDEX provided a platform for key decision-makers and global industry experts to engage in discussions and exchanges that shape the future of the global maritime defence and security sector.

