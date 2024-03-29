RIYADH — The Research Development and Innovation Authority (RDIA) has launched its first financial package of SR312 million to support research laboratories across the Kingdom.



The package aims to develop research centers and laboratories in the Kingdom, in line with the national research priorities set by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, who is also chairman of the Supreme Committee for Research, Development, and Innovation.



Minister of Communications and Information Technology and RDIA Board of Directors Chairman Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan, and RDIA General Supervisor Dr. Mohammed bin Oweid Al-Otaibi, were among those who attended the launching ceremony.



A national open access portal to the Kingdom’s funded research infrastructure was launched at the event. The portal: Openaccess.rdia.gov.sa, aims to streamline access to research facilities, empower innovators and creators, and promote open collaboration.



A total of 30 entities were named as recipients of funding. They include universities, laboratories, hospitals, and private organizations working in diverse scientific fields.

Among the laboratories that will receive funding, 41 percent focus on human health, 27 percent on environmental sustainability and basic needs, 19 percent on leadership in energy and industry, and 13 percent on future economics.

