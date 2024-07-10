MUSCAT: OQ Refineries and Petroleum Industries — an OQ Group Company — and Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), signed yesterday an agreement with the Office of the Governor of Al Dhahirah to design, establish and manage the Ibri Innovation and Science Centre.

With an investment of RO 1.5 million, the project aims to promote sustainable development in line with Oman Vision 2040 and encourage innovation among the youth of Oman.

This strategic partnership aims to contribute to the development of Al Dhahirah Governorate through sustainable projects. The establishment of this centre demonstrates the commitment of the two companies to social responsibility, community service and supporting local collaboration. It aims to create new growth opportunities and partnerships through the planning and execution of social projects, supporting the social and economic development goals of Oman.

Signing the agreement were Najeeb bin Ali al Rawas, Governor of Al Dhahirah Governorate; Kamil al Shanfari, Chief Executive OQ Refineries and Petroleum Industries; and Engineer Mohammed bin Ahmed al Ghareebi, External Affairs, Communication and Social Investment Manager at PDO.

The centre will offer a variety of facilities to benefit the local community, including an innovation hub, a youth and culture centre, a museum, a public library, an open-air theatre, and retail shops among other facilities.

This centre will become a hub for innovation and culture in Al Dhahirah Governorate, offering Omani youth broader opportunities to develop their creativity and skills in scientific and cultural fields.

PDO will oversee the Ibri Innovation and Science Centre's construction and management until completion. Once operational, the centre will seamlessly transition to the Office of the Governor of Al Dhahirah for day-to-day management.

