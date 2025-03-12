Muscat: With the continued implementation of sectoral strategies and national transformation programmes aimed at accelerating the goals of the Oman Vision 2040, the Sultanate of Oman has made significant improvements in its position in various international indicators related to innovation and digital transformation in recent times.

Oman has made great strides in simplifying government procedures and integrating advanced technology into its services through electronic platforms. The government has paved the way for comprehensive digital transformation by implementing the government digital transformation programme and accompanying initiatives that enhance the facilitation and simplification of services for beneficiaries and investment procedures across different sectors.

The Tajawub platform, an electronic platform dedicated to receiving complaints and suggestions in government institutions, has been developed to align with government efforts towards digital transformation. It has adopted work methodologies and tools enhanced by artificial intelligence, linking to government service agencies. It serves as an enabler to help agencies respond to beneficiary requirements following unified methodologies governed by controls and standards.

Hilal bin Abdullah al Hinai, Director-General of the Quality and Government Excellence Department at the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, mentioned that the platform aims to improve services provided by government institutions, enhance beneficiary satisfaction and achieve the vision's priorities, especially in governance of the state's administrative apparatus, resources and projects.

The platform plays a crucial role in enhancing participation and enabling individuals, citizens, residents and private sector institutions to contribute effectively to developing government services by submitting reports, complaints and suggestions. It will facilitate individuals expressing their opinions easily, enhancing government response efficiency by simplifying complaint follow-up procedures continuously.

Having an electronic platform allows citizens and beneficiaries to express their opinions and suggestions, and submit complaints to improve and develop government work while providing a national experience based on transparency. This will undoubtedly have a significant impact in the future on enhancing services and products provided by various government institutions to citizens through services that align with aspirations.

Digital transformations and modern technological developments are essential pillars for achieving sustainable development and enhancing the digital economy in Oman within the framework of the Oman Vision 2040 objectives. The vision aims to elevate Oman's ranking to be among the top 20 countries globally in developing electronic services and improving its global ranking in e-government development and ease of doing business indicators. Achieving this would be a significant milestone in sustainable development efforts.

Through digital transformation, Oman aims to promote participation and cooperation to build trust and achieve transparency among society, the business sector and the public sector.

