Muscat: The Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit has been honoured with the Distinguished Innovation Enabler Award at the Global Innovation Summit 2025 in Dubai, securing a place among the top five countries globally. The award was presented in recognition of the unit’s ‘Institutional Innovation Guide’ project, which has been lauded for its groundbreaking approach to fostering institutional innovation.

The summit, held over two days in the Emirate of Dubai, saw the participation of a diverse range of thought leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from across the globe. The Global Innovation Institute (GInI) Awards, which aim to promote international cooperation and knowledge exchange on innovation, saw more than 2,400 projects from over 36 countries competing.

The win is a significant milestone for Oman, reflecting the country’s commitment to the goals and priorities outlined in Oman Vision 2040, launched under the guidance of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. The Institutional Innovation Guide, published in the second quarter of 2024, is the first unified guide of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, serving as a model for institutional innovation across sectors.

This achievement highlights Oman’s ongoing efforts to enhance its reputation on both a regional and global stage, demonstrating the positive results of collaborative efforts between various authorities to build a culture of institutional innovation.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

