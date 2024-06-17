SHARJAH - Sharjah Airport and Air Arabia announced the launch of the first direct flights from Sharjah to the Republic of Poland, enhancing travel options for customers. In line with growth and expansion plans, the new route will initially operate with 3 weekly flights between Sharjah and Kraków, gradually increasing the number of flights in the future.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), and Jakub Kacper Sławek, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the UAE, inaugurated the new destination in the presence of officials and managers from SAA and Air Arabia.

The integrated travel services system at Sharjah Airport adds value towards attracting tourists from around the world

Al Midfa stated, “The launch of this new air route meets the increasing demand in the travel and cargo market between the UAE and the Republic of Poland, aligning with the growth of mutual relations in various economic, commercial, and tourism fields, as well as the events and conferences sector across various activities, increasing tourist interest in Sharjah which offers various tourism, entertainment, natural, environmental, and heritage attractions.”

Ali Salim Al Midfa emphasised that the integrated system and leading facilitations for travel services provided at Sharjah Airport under the highest international standards for its travelling customers represent added value towards attracting tourists from around the world. Sharjah Airport is connected to a total of 26 international airlines for passengers to over 100 destinations in 63 countries, further solidifying its position as a preferred travel destination.