DUBAI - Qatar Airways has no intention of investing in Air Serbia, its CEO, Akbar Al Baker, said on Monday, but the two airlines signed a codeshare agreement in January.

“We have invested in airlines which have synergies with Qatar Airways to feed into each other," Al Baker said.

"We do not have any intention in Air Serbia though we are always open to code share with each other," he added.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba and Lisa Barrington)