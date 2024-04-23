Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced the authorization to commence operating regular flights, for passengers, between the Kingdom and the People's Republic of China, directed from Shanghai to Riyadh during the summer season of 2024, with 3 flights per week starting from April 27th.



This step comes within the framework of the GACA’s ongoing efforts to enhance air connectivity and expand the air transport network, in line with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 to make the Kingdom a global logistics hub, open up new travel horizons, and align with the objectives of the National Aviation Strategy.