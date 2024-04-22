Social media
AVIATION

Qatar, Libya sign air services agreement, MoU

Getty Images
The agreement update and the MoU come in the context of connecting Qatar with more air services agreements

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 22, 2024
QATARLIBYAAVIATION
PHOTO
The State of Qatar and the State of Libya on Sunday initialed an update of a bilateral air services agreement formerly inked on April 28, 2004 with the aim of further liberalizing the agreement provisions in line with the developments of the civil aviation industry.

The two sides also sealed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), allowing the two countries national carriers to operate an unlimited and restriction-free number of weekly passenger and cargo flights weekly with any types of airplanes.

In charge of managing the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), Mohammed Faleh Alhajri, and the Head of the Libyan Civil Aviation Authority Dr. Mohammed Shalibak signed the two pacts in the attendance of HE Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti.

The agreement update and the MoU come in the context of connecting Qatar with more air services agreements, allowing the Qatari national carrier to expand its network and fly to more destinations worldwide.

Following the signing ceremony, HE Al Sulaiti met with Dr. Shalibak and discussed Qatari-Libyan relations in the fields of civil aviation, and ways to further enhance them.

The Ambassador of the State of Libya to the State of Qatar Mohammed Mustafa Al Saghir Al Lafi attended the signing ceremonies and the meeting.
