Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) announced on Wednesday that the State of Qatar handled 54.3 million passengers in 2025, a 3% increase compared with 2024.

In a breakdown shared by the authority, August recorded the highest monthly traffic with 5 million passengers, while December 20 was the busiest day of the year, with 172,500 passengers, averaging 117 passengers per minute.

The rise reflects Qatar’s continued drive to attract visitors through major international events across business, sport and culture.

The country hosted high-profile gatherings such as Web Summit Qatar, the Doha Forum 11th Session of Conference of States Parties to UNCAC, alongside sporting events including the FIFA Arab Cup, FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the U-17 World Cup, and the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Grand Prix.

A packed festival calendar also helped boost travel demand, including the Qatar International Food Festival, Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, Lusail Sky Festival, and the Qatar International Kite Festival, among others.

The ongoing infrastructure development, an expanding transport network and Qatar’s reputation as one of the world’s safest destinations are key factors supporting growth.

The country’s hospitality sector, from hotels and restaurants to major shopping malls, continues to draw visitors, supported by Hamad International Airport and Qatar Airways, which have strengthened Qatar’s position as a global transit and tourism hub.

Qatar’s natural offerings, including its desert landscapes, beaches and mangroves, have further widened its appeal.

The latest figures underline Qatar’s efforts to sustain year-round travel demand, backed by events, connectivity and a visitor-focused tourism strategy.

