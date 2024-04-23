Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti witnessed the signing ceremony of an update to the air services agreement signed by Qatar and Libya on April 28, 2004. The update further liberalizes the provisions of the agreement commensurate with the developments of the civil aviation industry.

The Minister also witnessed the signing ceremony of a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), allowing the two countries’ national carriers to operate an unlimited number of passenger and cargo flights weekly with any types of airplanes without restrictions.

The agreement update and the MoU come in the context of connecting Qatar with more air services agreements, allowing the Qatari national carrier to expand its network and fly to more destinations worldwide.

The two pacts were signed with initials at the Ministry’s offices yesterday by in charge of managing the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) Mohammed Faleh Alhajri and Head of the Libyan Civil Aviation Authority H E Dr. Mohammed Shalibak.

Following the signing ceremony, H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti and H E Dr. Mohammed Shalibak discussed Qatari-Libyan relations in the fields of civil aviation, and ways to further enhance them.

Ambassador of Libya to Doha H E Mohammed Mustafa Al Saghir Al Lafi attended the signing ceremonies and the meeting.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

