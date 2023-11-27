Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air has announced that “as a result of a data breach incident targeting its IT system on November 24, some information from its email and client database may have been compromised due to unauthorized access.”

“Necessary contingency plans were instantly activated to contain the incident,” Gulf Air said in a statement.

“Gulf Air confirms that its operations and critical systems were unaffected and remain fully intact without any disruptions to its flight schedules.

“The relevant authorities have been notified and Gulf Air is working with them to investigate the matter thoroughly," stated the national carrier in its statement .

“Gulf Air takes such matters extremely seriously and regrets any inconvenience this incident may cause to its valued customers,” it added.-TradeArabia News Service

