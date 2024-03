Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air has recorded revenues of BD440.2 million ($1.16 billion) at the end of FY 2023, said a report.

With its debts hitting BD301.8 million ($813 million) last year, plans are underway to balance the books by the end of 2027, reported the Gulf Daily News, our sister publication.

