A spokesperson from Dubai Airports affirmed that that Dubai International (DXB) Airport is operating normally following a global system outage that affected the check-in process for some airlines in Terminals 1 and 2 this morning.

He explained that the affected airlines promptly switched to an alternate system, allowing normal check-in operations to resume swiftly.

Additionally, a flydubai spokesperson reported that the technical issue did not affect the airline’s services and that it continues to monitor the situation closely.