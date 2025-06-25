Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has launched its Airbus A380 on daily flights to Toronto, boosting capacity by 31 per cent.

The upgraded service introduces the luxury of Etihad's flagship A380 aircraft to Canadian skies for the first time, including the award-winning First Apartments and the world's only three-room suite in the sky, The Residence.

The increased capacity is in response to strong demand for travel between the UAE and Canada, particularly across business, leisure, and visiting friends and relatives segments.

Etihad's A380 features 486 seats across four cabins, including The Residence, First Apartments, Business Studios, and Economy Smart Seats.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said: "We are proud to introduce the A380 and offer guests flying between Abu Dhabi and Canada an extraordinary new travel experience with Etihad. Toronto has been a cornerstone of our North American network since 2005, when we became the first airline from the Gulf region to operate flights to Canada. The introduction of our flagship aircraft on this route reflects our deep commitment to the Canadian market.” -TradeArabia News Service

