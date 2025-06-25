Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's top low-cost airline, is offering a 15% off Payday Promo from 22 to 28 June 2025.

The offer will be extended across all booking platforms from 23 June and is valid from 1 July to 30 September 2025.

The promotion applies to nearly all Jazeera routes, except for India and inbound flights to Kuwait between 15 August and 7 September 2025.

Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: “Our Payday promo - J9PAYDAY is part of our commitment to offering travelers more value and flexibility. With 15% off fares across most of our network, it’s the ideal time to book that long-awaited trip—whether it’s a family holiday, a cultural escape, or a beach break. With the affordable fares, passenger can even plan multiple breaks this summer to a variety of exciting destinations. We continue to listen to our customers and create seasonal offers that not only save them money but also open up new travel possibilities across our growing network.” -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

