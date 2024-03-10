Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, commemorated International Women’s Day with a flight operated and serviced by a skilled team of female crew members.

The all-female crew included pilots, flight attendants, engineers, a dispatcher from Bahrain Airport Services (BAS), and a fuelling crew leader from Bahrain Aviation Fueling Company (Bafco).

Gulf Air commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East.

The airline now operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to over 40 cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent, and the Far East.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).