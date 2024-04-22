Gulf Air’s Technical Affairs Division has agreed to equip BAS Aircraft Engineering Training Centre (BAETC) students with essential maintenance experience required to complete the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Part 66 Licence.

Operated by Bahrain Airport Services (BAS), the centre is an internationally recognised provider of aircraft engineering maintenance training.

The agreement aims to bolster the competency and skill sets of Bahraini talent, particularly focusing on the development and empowerment of future aircraft engineers within a rapidly growing aircraft engineering and maintenance industry world-wide.

Under the partnership, Gulf Air will provide BAETC students with essential maintenance experience across several batches.

The students will gain the necessary expertise by participating in maintenance activities carried out by the Gulf Air Technical Division, which will include line, base, and workshop maintenance to complete their EASA Part 66 modules.

A delegation from Gulf Air’s Technical Affairs Division and the BAS management team conducted an orientation visit to the centre, kicking off an induction programme to mark the start of the project, which is anticipated to last for the next two years.

Commenting, BAS chief human capital officer Hana Abdulwahed said: “This agreement builds on our longstanding partnership with Gulf Air to provide high-quality training services approved by European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). BAETC continues to assist in forging the next generation of aviation specialists through a wide range of programmes designed to establish leading professionals in the field.”

Gulf Air chief technical officer Mazin Saleh said: “Our partnership with BAETC will serve to strengthen our well-established business ties with BAS, as we continue to invest in the training of future Bahraini aviation engineering and maintenance professionals.”