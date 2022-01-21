DUBAI - Healthcare and trade professionals representing nearly 160 countries will participate in Arab Health and Medlab Middle East, as the largest healthcare and laboratory exhibitions in the MENA region return to Dubai next week.

Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from 24th to 27th January, under the show themes of ‘United by business, forging ahead’ and ‘Connect with innovation that's changing the face of diagnostics’, the co-located events will provide a platform for the global healthcare industry to meet and discuss the latest technologies and medical discoveries.

Solenne Singer, Group Director for Informa Markets, said, "Arab Health and Medlab Middle East will once again reiterate the importance of the healthcare and laboratory industries as we continue to address the challenges posed by COVID-19 and provide a platform for developing solutions to overcome the pandemic.

"We have witnessed a clear uptick in demand from both buyers and exhibitors eager to meet in-person, to see firsthand the latest technology and innovation on the market, while also hearing from industry professionals from around the world on the latest trends and insights. This year, both events will be integral to ongoing global recovery, and we look forward to welcoming the industry to Dubai."

More than 60,000 attendees are expected across the four days of both shows, with almost 4,000 exhibitors from the healthcare and laboratory industries confirmed. More than 60 countries are represented, with over 20 dedicated country pavilions confirmed, making Arab Health and Medlab Middle East a genuinely global healthcare showcase.

Underscoring the focus on technology, Arab Health 2022 will feature the new Healthcare Transformation Zone which will explore the latest tech advancements from global innovators and disruptors. The popular start-up competition, Innov8 Talks returns and will feature 24 companies showcasing unique and innovative solutions. Rounding out the Transformation Zone will be the launch of the Product Showcase segment, where a range of companies will be showcasing ground-breaking innovations shaping the future of the healthcare and laboratory industries.

The innovation theme will continue through returning exhibitors, including Siemens, Canon, Masimo, Drager, GE Healthcare, Philips, Abbott, Roche, and Seegene.

In another first for both events is the launch of the Future Health Summit. The high-level event will be attended by over 150 senior government healthcare officials, CEOs and visionaries, from across the globe.

Moderated by Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Managing Director, Dubai Science Park, panellists include Alaa Murabit, Medical Doctor, Global Security Strategist, Women’s Rights Advocate and United Nations High-Level Commissioner on Health, Employment & Economic Growth; Dr Sameh El-Saharty, Programme Leader for Human Development, GCC Country Department, The World Bank; P?ivi Sillanaukee, Ambassador for Health and Wellbeing, Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland; Veronica Beneitez Pi?ero, Deputy Head of Unit, Transition and Business Acceleration Services Unit, European Innovation Council and SMEs Executive Agency, European Commission.

As part of the Arab Health Congress, more than 550 regional and international speakers and over 2,500 delegates will participate in 12 Continuing Medical Education (CME).

With a total of nine conferences, Medlab Middle East Congress remains one of the largest CME accredited multi-track medical laboratory congresses globally, featuring over 100 renowned laboratory champions from around the world. Eight conferences will take place live, in-person, and online, the new bonus track, Future of Lab.

