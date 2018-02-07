KBBO Group Announces Appointment of Ziad Kanaan as New CIO

Abu Dhabi:

The Abu Dhabi Investment Group, KBBO with a substantial stake in NMC Healthcare, is the largest healthcare provider in the region and fifth in the world. The Group currently operates in the UAE and across the Middle East with interests in Health Care, Education, Retail, and Venture Capital as part of its growth strategy. With the appointment of Mr. Ziad Kanaan as the CIO, a new post within the group, KBBO has demonstrated its ambitious plans to expand into new sectors within the healthcare and education markets.

According to KBBO Group’s CEO, Mr. Yazen Abu Gulal, “We are delighted to have Mr. Kanaan as a member of our management team as we enter this new era of Group’s rapid expansion of services, facilities, and outreach. We recently acquired 800 hospital beds in Egypt, opened two hospitals in Dubai, each with a 100 bed capacity, and we have allocated 500 million dirhams to seek opportunities within the education sector in the region. We are very excited to move forward with all these projects knowing that Mr. Kanaan is our new CIO.”