Dubai Land Department continues to implement its 'Specialised Reading and Strategic Innovative Thinking' initiative in 2018

‘DLD Talk’ achieved its objectives and developed the skills of Dubai Land Department’s staff Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Land Department (DLD) has announced that the ‘Specialised Reading and Strategic Innovative Thinking’ initiative it launched in 2017 has achieved significant success through the ‘DLD Talk’ programme. In order to further benefit its employees, DLD will continue to implement the initiative during 2018.

His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of DLD, commented: “This initiative is aligned with the National Reading Law issued by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. It was launched to support the law’s unique terms for setting legislative frameworks and executive programmes for reading, while also defining government responsibilities for consolidating the value of reading across the UAE in a sustainable manner and for the good of the nation’s citizens.” Through the initiative, DLD strives to develop its staff at all levels through the ‘DLD Talk’ programme, which is designed to motivate them to learn and develop individual knowledge and skills that improve their career performance. This ultimately enhances the department's operations and the services it offers its clients.

