 
Dubai 27 Jan 2018
27 January, 2018

Dubai Land Department continues to implement its 'Specialised Reading and Strategic Innovative Thinking' initiative in 2018

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Land Department (DLD) has announced that the ‘Specialised Reading and Strategic Innovative Thinking’ initiative it launched in 2017 has achieved significant success through the ‘DLD Talk’ programme. In order to further benefit

Press Release

DLD Talk’ achieved its objectives and developed the skills of Dubai Land Department’s staff

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Land Department (DLD) has announced that the ‘Specialised Reading and Strategic Innovative Thinking’ initiative it launched in 2017 has achieved significant success through the ‘DLD Talk’ programme. In order to further benefit its employees, DLD will continue to implement the initiative during 2018.

His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of DLD, commented: “This initiative is aligned with the National Reading Law issued by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. It was launched to support the law’s unique terms for setting legislative frameworks and executive programmes for reading, while also defining government responsibilities for consolidating the value of reading across the UAE in a sustainable manner and for the good of the nation’s citizens.”

Through the initiative, DLD strives to develop its staff at all levels through the ‘DLD Talk’ programme, which is designed to motivate them to learn and develop individual knowledge and skills that improve their career performance. This ultimately enhances the department's operations and the services it offers its clients.

The initiative developed staff skills in book selection, reading and book summarisation, as well as speaking and publishing. It also enhanced the employees’ presentation, dialogue and discussion skills while disseminating and imparting knowledge among DLD members.

-Ends-

About Dubai Land Department:
Dubai Land Department (DLD) was found in May 1960 to establish the most prominent real estate sector in the Middle East and in the world.

DLD provides outstanding services to all its customers whilst developing the necessary legislation to propel the real estate sector in Dubai, organizing and promoting real estate investment, and spreading industry knowledge. DLD seeks regional and worldwide innovation in real estate with the aid of its active organizations that include: Real Estate Regulatory Agency, the regulatory arm, Real Estate Investment Management & Promotion Center, the investment arm, Dubai Real Estate Institute, the educational arm, and Rental Dispute Center, the judicial arm.

