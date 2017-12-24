FAB Bank named UAE Asset Manager of the Year

Dubai: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has been named UAE Asset Manager of the Year by the Global Investor Group. FAB representatives received the award during the MENA Asset Management and Trading Summit held in Dubai.

David Rothon, Head of Investment Management at FAB , added: “This award-win reflects the efforts of all team members and recognises our position as a leading asset manager in the UAE. With our firm focus on establishing FAB as the regional wealth advisor of choice, we are committed to providing the market-leading expertise, products and services to meet both the financial needs and goals of our clients, as well as their risk profile.”

Jointly organised by the Global Investor Group and Futures & Options World (FOW), the MENA Asset Management and Trading Summit brought together financial industry experts to discuss and debate asset management, derivatives and the wider capital markets across the region. Over 200 delegates attended the conference, representing asset managers, hedge funds, banks and brokers from across the MENA region.

FAB was one of the gold sponsors for the MENA Asset Management and Trading Summit this year. During the conference, Saleem Khokhar, Head of Equities, represented FAB on the panel discussion covering Asset Management in the GCC.

About First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

FAB, the UAE’s largest bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, offers an extensive range of tailor-made solutions, and products and services, to provide a customised experience. Through its strategic offerings, it looks to meet the banking needs of customers across the world via its market-leading Corporate and Investment Banking and Personal Banking franchises.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi in Khalifa Business Park, the bank’s international network spans over 19 countries outside the UAE, providing the global relationships, expertise and financial strength to support local, regional and international businesses seeking to do business at home and abroad.

In line with its commitment to put customers first, to Grow Stronger, FAB will continually invest in people and technology to create the most customer-friendly banking experience, and will support the growth ambitions of its stakeholders across countries in which the bank operates.

To empower its customers and clients to Grow Stronger, FAB initiated a powerful movement, which goes beyond banking. The Grow Stronger movement represents the bank’s promise to support its stakeholders’ goals and growth ambitions, providing ideas, tools and expertise to help them become stronger, today and in the future.

Based on pro forma financial information as at September-end 2017, FAB had total assets of AED 644 Billion (USD 175 Billion). FAB is rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P and Fitch respectively, the strongest combined ratings of any bank in the MENA region. The Bank has been ranked by Global Financeâ as the safest bank in the UAE and the Middle East, 4th in emerging markets, 17th amongst commercial banks worldwide, and 31st in the world amongst all banks. Through a strong, diversified balance sheet, leading efficiency and a solid corporate governance structure in place, FAB is set to drive growth forward.

