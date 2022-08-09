RIYADH — Most regions of Saudi Arabia are expected to witness a decrease in temperatures starting Thursday, 11 August, a weather analyst at the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).



Speaking to Al-ekhbariya, Aqeel Al-Aqeel said the temperatures would drop and rainfall in Riyadh and Western regions could not be ruled out.



He also indicated that the heat wave would continue in the Eastern region (Al-Sharqiyah) and central regions of the Kingdom in the coming days.



Temperatures are expected to reach 49 degrees Celsius in Hafr Al-Batin and Al-Nairiya, while it is likely to hit 48 degrees Celsius on the eastern coast, he said.



He added that the heatwave would continue to affect the Qassim region, while there would be cloud formations on the western sector of Asir and Jazan, in addition to Makkah.

