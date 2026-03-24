RIYADH — The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) has issued multiple weather alerts across the Kingdom, warning of varied conditions ranging from light to heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, reduced visibility, and potential flash flooding from Monday through early Tuesday.

The alerts, issued on Monday, classify weather conditions under red, orange, and yellow warning levels.

Red alerts have been issued for several regions, indicating severe weather conditions. Heavy rainfall is expected across large parts of the Riyadh region, including Riyadh city, Diriyah, Al-Dawadmi, Afif, Rumah, Durma, Marat, Al-Aflaj, Al-Sulayyil, Wadi Al-Dawasir, Al-Quway’iyah, and Al-Rayn, with conditions generally beginning between 9:00 am and 11:00 am on Monday and continuing until around 2:00 am on Tuesday.

The Eastern Province is also under red alert, covering areas such as Dammam, Al-Khobar, Jubail, Qatif, Ras Tanura, Al-Ahsa, Abqaiq, and Al-Udayd, where heavy rainfall is expected from around 9:00 am on Monday until approximately 5:00 am on Tuesday.

Similarly, red alerts extend to the Makkah region, including Taif, Al-Khurma, Turbah, Ranyah, Al-Muwayh, Al-Ardiyat, Adham, and Maysan, with rainfall beginning between 3:00 am and 11:00 am on Monday and lasting until about 1:00 am on Tuesday.

In the southern regions, Asir and Al-Baha are also under red alerts, including Abha, Khamis Mushait, Bisha, Ahad Rafidah, Sarat Abidah, Tathleeth, Dhahran Al-Janoub, Al-Baha, Al-Aqiq, Al-Mandaq, Baljurashi, and Bani Hassan, extending into the early hours of Tuesday.

Red alerts further include Qassim and Hail regions, covering cities such as Buraidah, Unaizah, Al-Rass, Al-Bukayriyah, Hail, Al-Shamli, Al-Ghazala, Baqa’a, and Al-Shinan, as well as the Northern Borders region, including Arar, Rafha, Turaif, and Al-Uwayqilah.

Jazan is also affected, with areas including Al-Harth, Al-Dayer, Al-Rayth, Al-Aridah, Fayfa, and Harub under red alert conditions during similar periods.

These conditions are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, near-zero to zero visibility, hail, thunderstorms, and a high risk of flash floods, with possible wave activity along coastal areas.

Orange alerts indicate moderate rainfall and have been issued across parts of Asir, including Rijal Almaa and Mahayil, from the morning hours of Monday until late evening.

In the Makkah region, Al-Muwayh is also expected to experience moderate rainfall from around 8:00 am on Monday until approximately 2:00 am on Tuesday.

Al-Jouf region, including Al-Qurayyat, Tubarjal, Sakaka, and Dumat Al-Jandal, is forecast to experience moderate rainfall and fog beginning in the evening hours of Monday and continuing into Tuesday morning.

Parts of the Riyadh and Tabuk regions are also under orange alerts, with moderate rain, active winds, and reduced visibility expected during similar periods.

These areas may see moderate rainfall, strong winds, reduced to near-zero visibility, hail, thunderstorms, and localized flooding.

As for, yellow alerts, lighter weather conditions are expected in parts of the Tabuk region, including Tabuk city, Duba, Haql, Neom, Sharma, Al-Wajh, Umluj, and Jabal Al-Lawz, with light rain expected between Monday morning and Tuesday morning.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

