PHILANTHROPY

QRCS launches drinking water project in Northern Jordan

The objective of the project is to improve the supply of drinking water in the northern regions of Jordan through the enhancement of operational efficiency of specific water pumping stations

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 14, 2023
JORDANQATARPHILANTHROPY
The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched its "Contributing to Improving Access to Drinking Water in Northern Jordan" project through its representative office in Jordan, in partnership with the Jordanian Red Crescent and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
The rehabilitation work will improve access to drinking water for approximately 120,000 people, including 27,600 refugees, with a budget of approximately $200,000.
The objective of the project is to improve the supply of drinking water in the northern regions of Jordan through the enhancement of operational efficiency of specific water pumping stations situated in Irbid and Mafraq governorates. This will be achieved by repairing or replacing pumps, main valves, and chlorination systems.
In the same context, a team from the QRCS office in Jordan, in collaboration with its partners, the Jordanian Red Crescent and ICRC, conducted a visit to the five water pumping stations that are scheduled for rehabilitation and maintenance under the project.
A formal agreement signed between the ICRC and the Ministry of Water and Irrigation governs the project and defines the scope of work along with technical specifications for a successful implementation.
