The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) continued its humanitarian programmes with the distribution of Ramadan Mir to Syrian refugees in the Emirati-Jordanian refugee camp in Mrajeeb Al Fhood, as well as to several underprivileged families in tents near the camp.

Hassan Salem Al-Qaidi, Head of the Emirati Relief Team in Jordan, supervised the distribution process, ensuring that 1,226 families within the camp, as well as 60 families in temporary tents outside the camp, received essential provisions ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan. The food parcels included rice, sugar, flour, and other basic necessities.

Furthermore, the medical team of the UAE Relief Team conducted a complimentary medical campaign, offering medical examinations and distributing medicines to the families in need.

The ERC's annual Ramadan project encompasses various initiatives, including the distribution of Ramadan Mir, organising a Ramadan sports tournament, and providing Eid clothing to refugees within the camp.