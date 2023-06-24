A number of Qatari voters lauded the 7th Central Municipal Council (CMC) elections that took place on Thursday across the country.

Many of them told local Arabic daily Arrayah that the voting process was highly transparent, free and fair, reflecting the true civilised image of Qatar and the interest of the wise leadership in promoting people's participation in the decision-making process.

Several voters also noted the overall process was highly organised and went on smoothly from the very start until its conclusion. A voter was able to complete the process in a few minutes without any difficulties.

Ahmed al-Khaldi stressed that taking part in the CMC elections is an intrinsic national duty, especially since Qatar has become a well-known regional and international player for the good of world's people. He stressed that it was very important to him personally to cast his vote for what he saw as the most qualified candidate who would be able to help in pushing forward the progress of municipal development and public services in the country.

Salim al-Karbi al-Adid said he has been keen to vote for the candidate with the best potential to do good for the constituency and its people. He pointed out that the CMC election process was highly organised and went on smooth from the start to the end. The CMC is considered an active platform for the representatives of the people to voice their demands to improve the public services to the best level possible, he added.

Saoud al-Shafi said that Qatar has always been looking for the best and after the extremely successful organisation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the country has room for more development projects, especially regarding public services. The CMC elections have special importance to give people the opportunity to communicate their voice to the officials in charge at the entities and departments concerned.

Ali Issa al-Mohannadi asserted it is very important that all qualified voters should cast their votes for the CMC elections. He observed that the CMC members represent the people of their constituencies and help express their demands for development and improving public services.

He noted that all those managing the voting process were keen to offer assistance and support to the voters to exercise their free choice, which reflect the open and democratic atmosphere enjoyed by all in the country.

Abdulrahman al-Ghanim stressed that the voting process was highly organised and managed with great level of professionalism and the voters were absolutely free to exercise their rights.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).