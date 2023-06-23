The voting process for the 7th session of the Central Municipal Council elections ended at 5pm, and the counting of votes begins immediately after.

Qatari voters cast their votes in these elections at 8am in 27 constituencies out of 29 constituencies, after two constituencies were decided by acclamation.



The Supervisory Committee for the Central Municipal Council elections will announce, later in the evening, the final results of the elections, and the winners of the council membership for the next four years.



102 candidates, including 4 women, are competing in these elections in 27 constituencies out of 29, after two constituencies were decided by acclamation, namely 27 and 28.

