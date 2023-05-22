Qatar - The Ministry of Interior announced that candidacy for the 7th Session of the Central Municipal Council (CMC) membership was opened at all electoral district headquarters Sunday and will remain open until May 25, from 4pm to 7pm.

The measure is in accordance with provisions of Law No. 12 of 1998 on the regulation of the Central Municipal Council and the laws amending it, and in accordance with provisions of Decree No. 17 of 1998 on the election of members of the Central Municipal Council.

The Ministry of Interior called upon citizens wishing to run for the elections to comply with the required conditions. The eligibility criteria include: the original nationality of the candidate must be Qatari; for the candidate who earned the Qatari nationality, the father must be born in Qatar.

The candidate must have reached 30 years of age on May 25, 2023, and be able to read and write. The candidate shall be recognised for his competence and honesty, and shall not have been previously convicted of a crime involving dishonour or dishonesty, unless he has been rehabilitated.

The candidate must be registered in the voters' list in the electoral district in which he is running, and to have a permanent place of residence within its borders. The candidate must not be working in the Ministry of Defence or the Ministry of Interior, or any other military entity.

With regard to the candidacy application procedures, the applicant must present himself before the election committee at the electoral district headquarters; present the identity card; fill in the form prepared for this purpose and sign it before the election committee, submit the application, attaching two personal photos, to the election committee and receive a receipt.

