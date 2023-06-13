Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior called on all candidates for the Municipal Council elections to submit a licence request for electoral campaigning through the form prepared for this purpose in the Ministry’s building, according a statement by the Ministry of Interior.

This statement included information on the electoral campaign licensing procedures, which started yesterday, as well as withdrawal of candidacy and authorisation, in the context of preparations for the elections of members of the 7th session of the Municipal Council, scheduled for June 22.

Regarding withdrawal of candidacy, the statement noted that the candidate wishing to withdraw his candidacy must fill in the form prepared for this purpose and submit it to the Elections Department for approval by the Chairman of the Elections Committee.

Regarding authorisation, the statement directed the candidates wishing to authorise one of the voters on his behalf to enter the election hall, to submit a request for authorisation through the form prepared for this purpose to the Elections Department, accompanied by a personal photo of the representative.

The representative must be among the voters registered in the same constituency as the candidate, the Ministry indicated.

The deadline for submitting withdrawal of candidacy and authorisation requests is Tuesday. The Ministry of Interior was scheduled to announce the final lists of candidates for the 7th Central Municipal Council (CMC) in a prelude to initiate the electoral campaign in accordance with the elections scheduled for June 22.

