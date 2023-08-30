Qatar participates in ICAO Air Navigation World 2023 conference

Qatar, represented by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), is participating in the ICAO Air Navigation World 2023 conference being held from Aug 28 to 31.Organised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the event is held in Montreal, Canada under the theme of: "Shaping the Skies of Tomorrow: Addressing Key Issues and Technologies in Air Navigation and Safety".Acting President of the QCAA Mohamed Faleh al-Hajri led the Qatari delegation participating in the conference, in the presence of Qatar's Permanent Representative to the ICAO, Essa Abdullah al-Maliki, alongside a host of Qatari experts in air navigation management.The conference discusses the most prominent challenges facing the global aviation sector, the future technologies, and procedures to support the evolution of the aviation system and aviation safety, avenues to optimise airports and upgrade them in keeping up with the future needs. It also discusses technical and operational improvements to ensure more efficient processes in managing air traffic and developing aircraft operations, as well as other themes and topics.The conference is an opportunity to conduct an open and vital dialogue on the most consequential challenges facing all concerned entities in operation and implementation, along with the most prominent problems and technologies in aviation safety to explore appropriate solutions for them.Alongside the event, there will be an industry exhibition of current and emerging technologies, in which the Civil Aviation Authority will participate with a flagship pavilion to introduce the cutting-edge systems and technologies approved in air traffic control in Qatar.