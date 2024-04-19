Hamad International Airport chosen ‘World’s Best Airport’ again by Skytrax

The Hamad International Airport has again secured its position as the ‘World’s Best Airport’ by the prestigious 2024 Skytrax World Airport Awards held at the Passenger Terminal Expo 2024 in Frankfurt.The airport also clinched the title of ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the second time in a row and ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for the tenth consecutive year.HIA's recognition is based on “meticulous assessments” conducted by air travellers, it said in a statement. They evaluated the airport's performance across key performance indicators and selected it as the best in the world amongst a group of over 500 global airport contenders.Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Badr Mohamed al-Meer, who spearheaded the development and growth of HIA over the past decade, said: “This is a remarkable achievement for Hamad International Airport, as it celebrates its 10th anniversary of operational excellence, connecting passengers seamlessly from all around the world.“It is a testament to the dedication of our team and partners, who have contributed to providing passengers with the finest travel experience. Our continuous investment in our facilities and pioneering initiatives in retail and hospitality within a single expansive terminal has made this achievement possible.”He emphasised the importance of understanding passengers' needs and evolving travel trends: “At the heart of our growth strategy lies the passengers’ journey, their evolving needs, and our commitment to meeting and exceeding their expectations. We have introduced a diverse range of experiences at the airport, including ‘Souq Al Matar’, which brings Qatari hospitality and culture closer to travellers; and ‘Orchard’, the ideal place for relaxation and rejuvenation between flights and an array of high-end lounges. We remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of the industry to maintain our position as the world’s premier airport.”HIA achieved a significant milestone in 2023, witnessing an exceptional surge in passenger traffic. Serving over 45mn passengers, the airport experienced a remarkable 31% increase compared to the previous year, surpassing the momentum established during the historic FIFA World Cup.The airport also welcomed new airline partners including Vistara, Iberia, Xiamen Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, and Japan Airlines, and serves over 250 destinations, including passenger, cargo, and chartered flights.As HIA approaches its milestone 10th year of operations, it anticipates a bustling 2024.Plans include welcoming new airline partners, enhancing connectivity, and supporting Qatar's endeavours to host various global events.Committed to the Qatar National Vision 2030, HIA aims to enhance sustainability efforts through investments in new technologies and pioneering industry-first initiatives, further solidifying its position as a leader in the aviation industry.