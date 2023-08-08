Qatar Charity (QC) inaugurated several new development projects in Ghana at an event attended by Abdulaziz Jassim Hejji, director of the International Programmes and Development Department at QC, and several Ghanaian officials.

The projects, which include two health centres, three mosques and a Quran memorization centre, comes as part of QC’s continued efforts to implement humanitarian and development projects in the country. The two health centres will help improve overall public health by providing essential healthcare services to more than 36,000 beneficiaries.

Vida Efua Afful, district director of Health Services in Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region, and Kwabena Panini Mansah, district chief executive of Atiwa East District Assembly, hailed QC’s significant efforts in supporting the healthcare sector in the country. They expressed their appreciation for the generous support from the philanthropists in Qatar for the projects.

The projects also included the opening of three new mosques in Northern and Eastern regions and the capital, Accra, to benefit over 530 worshipers. Additionally, a Quran memorization centre was inaugurated to benefit around 120 students.

Abdulaziz Jassim Hejji paid field visits to several qualitative projects under implementation, including the ‘Dar Elsalaam’ Village in the Eastern Region. The village includes deep wells to ensure access to drinking water for over 5,000 people, in addition to visiting various economic empowerment projects.

A visit was also paid to the model health centres and a multi-service centre in Accra, which includes various projects. He also visited the social housing projects for 100 families, in addition to witnessing the handover of a house to one of the underprivileged families in the Northern Region.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

