Muscat – The Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) is set to open a multi-purpose fishing port in Duqm this month.

Positioned as a cornerstone of Oman’s changing economic landscape, the port is the largest fishing port in Oman. Developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, the project saw an investment of RO63mn.

Spanning 3.3km and reaching a depth of approximately 10m, the port has a berth that can accommodate large fishing vessels, alongside six others for boats and ships, including those operated by Royal Oman Police.

Highlighting the port’s significance, Abdullah Salim al Hakmani, Director of Technical Affairs at SEZAD, said, “This port, covering an expansive 7.5sqkm, ranks as Oman’s largest. It is uniquely designed to welcome a range of vessels, from small wooden boats to large fishing vessels.”

Hakmani further noted the port’s potential in bolstering food industries, tourism and other service sectors in Al Wusta governorate.

Detailing the project’s progression, Hakmani informed about the completion of Phase 1. This included constructing breakwaters stretching 3.3km, a berth for large ships measuring 875m, five floating berths for smaller vessels, and a dedicated berth for Royal Oman Police. The project also reclaimed over 400,000sqm of land, earmarked 75,000sqm for tourism ventures, and developed 2km of internal roads with comprehensive drainage systems.

Hakmani added, “The second phase involves establishing top-tier infrastructure, with over RO18mn allocated for administrative and service buildings, as well as fisherman-friendly housing, complementing the port’s tourism and service facets.”

In a strategic move, SEZAD recently inked a usufruct and development agreement with a consortium led by Oman Investment Authority and a noted French firm specialising in fishing port management. This consortium has formed ‘Duqm Marina’ to oversee the project, manage logistics and facilitate movement of ships of all sizes, in collaboration with various service providers.

“Duqm’s multi-purpose marine fishing port, with over 20 projects, marks a new chapter for the region. It’s a catalyst for economic resilience and sustainable growth,” Hakmani said.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

