Muscat – The Port of Khasab in Musandam received cruise ship ‘MSC Opera’ with 2,240 passengers on board on Monday.

In a statement issued by Ministry of Heritage and Tourism said, ‘Port of Khasab in Musandam received the cruise ship ‘MSC Opera’ with 2,240 passengers on board. The passengers were welcomed and provided with necessary information, in addition to touring an exhibition of productive families on the port’s docks.’

Oman receives many cruise ships each year, thanks to its location overlooking the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman.

