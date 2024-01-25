MUSCAT: Asyad Drydock in Duqm has established itself as a global provider of maintenance and repair services for large ships, showcasing remarkable expertise and competitiveness in the maritime services and solutions sector across the Middle East and North Africa.

Dr Abdul Salam al Rabani, Acting Chief Operating Officer at Asyad Drydock, has revealed in Duqm Economist Magazine that the Asyad Group has made a substantial investment of over RO 6 million to acquire a floating dock in Duqm. This state-of-the-art facility commenced operations in Q1 2023, and it is projected to increase the maintenance and repair capacity for ships by an impressive 20 per cent.

Dr Al Rabani further highlighted that the current dry dock location and area have been designed to accommodate up to three floating docks in the future, allowing for expanded operations.

With regards to the company's achievements, Dr Al Rabani stated that Asyad Drydock in Duqm has successfully executed over 1,600 maintenance projects for more than 550 local and international commercial clients from around 70 countries since its inception in 2011 until September 2023.

Notably, within the first nine months of 2023, the dock experienced a significant 20% increase in ship maintenance and repair projects, reaching 158 compared to 128 projects during the same period in 2022.

This impressive growth is supported by the Drydock's extensive resources, including an industrial workshop spanning over 400,000 sqm. Equipped with top-of-the-line logistical capabilities and various technical equipment, the workshop serves as a comprehensive logistics center catering to the needs of clients from both local and regional markets. The Drydock's berth, measuring 2,800 metres in length and boasting a depth range of 9-10 metres, is complemented by 14 jib cranes, two shipyards, and a world dock. These facilities enable the Drydock to accommodate ships with a deadweight capacity of up to 600,000 tonnes.

Asyad Drydock works in close collaboration with governmental entities and the private sector to advance the shipbuilding industry in the Sultanate of Oman. The company strives to meet all local market demands for ships and boats across various sectors, including shipping operations, navigational services, and fishing and leisure boats. Additionally, Asyad Drydock provides comprehensive maintenance services further bolstering its reputation.

Dr Al Rabani proudly shared that Asyad Drydock has achieved an impressive average ship repair and maintenance duration of 14 days. This surpasses the regional average of 18 days observed among other docks in the area. Additionally, the company has expanded its portfolio to include shipbuilding services, enabling it to meet the growing regional demand for ships with standard specifications in the shipping and navigational sectors.

In line with the Asyad Group's sustainability strategy and commitment to adopting innovative and environmentally friendly technologies, the Drydock has recently implemented the "nano epoxy" silicone coating technology in ship maintenance operations. This marks the first regional and second global application of the technology, providing numerous economic and eco-friendly advantages.



