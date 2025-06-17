Riyadh - Qomel Company has signed two agreements with the National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO) at a combined value of SAR 30.94 million on 12 June 2025, according to a bourse disclosure.

The partnership includes a SAR 20.62 million deal to supply medicine on demand and a SAR 10.31 million service contract for 751 days.

The financial impact of the contracts is expected to be reflected positively in its financial results starting from the second quarter (Q2) of 2025.

In September, Qomel Company's board members proposed doubling the company’s capital from SAR 35 million to SAR 70 million.

