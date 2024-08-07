Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman's Ministry of Health has implemented a new requirement for residency applicants: mandatory latent tuberculosis (TB) screening.

This proactive measure aims to prevent the spread of TB within the community by identifying and treating individuals with latent TB before it develops into an active infection.

According to the ministry, the screening process will include the following:-

Blood test: Applicants will undergo a blood test at an accredited private clinic.

Chest X-ray: If the blood test is positive, a chest X-ray will be required at an accredited private center.

Physician evaluation: Following the chest X-ray, applicants will visit a government Medical Fitness Center for a physician's evaluation.

Free treatment: If necessary, the Ministry of Health will provide free treatment for latent TB.

By making this screening mandatory, the Ministry of Health hopes to encourage full compliance and prevent the spread of TB.

