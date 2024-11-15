Suwaiq, North Batinah – The municipality of Suwaiq has intensified its public health initiative aimed at educating residents on the risks associated with the Aedes aegypti mosquito, a vector known to transmit diseases such as dengue and chikungunya. In line with this objective, the Municipality’s events and awareness team recently conducted targeted field tours across the region, aimed at raising public awareness on preventive measures to curb the mosquito’s spread.

During these tours, municipal representatives focused on the importance of removing sources of stagnant water, maintaining high standards of public cleanliness, and adopting vigilant practices to reduce potential mosquito breeding grounds. The Municipality’s initiative is part of a broader commitment to safeguarding public health by reducing the risks posed by mosquito-borne diseases.

The Suwaiq municipality urges the community to engage actively in this campaign, emphasising that collective action is paramount to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all.

