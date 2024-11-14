The event was attended by Sayyida Mona bint Fahd al Said in the presence of Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali, Governor of South Al Sharqiyah.

The Governorate of Al Sharqiyah South held a breast cancer awareness day, organised by the Oman Breast Cancer Society under the theme 'A Pink Journey'.

The event was attended by Her Highness Sayyidah Dr Mona bint Fahd al Said, Assistant Vice-Chancellor for International Cooperation at SQU and honorary president of the Oman Breast Cancer Society in the presence of Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali, Governor of Al Sharqiyah South.

Sayyida Dr Mona emphasised the importance of early screening as an effective preventive measure against breast cancer. She highlighted that the awareness tour, which covers various governorates across the Sultanate of Oman, aims to deliver a health message to every Omani woman, urging them to prioritise their health through regular early screenings. “It is the responsibility of everyone in society to combat severe diseases, and today, we are here to promote health awareness as one of the most effective preventive measures,” she said.

She also highlighted the crucial role of community responsibility and the volunteer efforts made by members of the Oman Breast Cancer Society, commending their continuous efforts in spreading awareness about breast cancer. Such efforts increase the chances of early detection, which improves recovery rates.

Dr Sefana al Saidi, who discussed the symptoms of the disease and factors that increase the risk of developing it, stressed the importance of understanding the symptoms and how to detect them early, while debunking some myths about the causes of breast cancer, emphasising that early detection is the first step to improving treatment and recovery prospects.

Dr Adel al Ajmi, President of the Oman Breast Cancer Society, delivered a lecture in which he presented the latest statistics on breast cancer in Oman. He called for intensified health awareness within local communities to reduce incidence rates and increase awareness levels.

